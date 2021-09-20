Teenage drug dealer from Peterborough given suspended sentence

AGhulam Yaqub, 18, caught the attention of officers on patrol in Padholme Road on 8 August last year when they noticed him walk out of an alleyway shortly after a known drug user.

The officers followed Yaqub and after a short while conducted a stop and search. They found 52 wraps of heroin worth £520, 62 wraps of crack cocaine worth £620 and a sim card for a mobile phone.

Yaqub, of Bradwell Road, Peterborough, admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Court news EMN-210916-181020001

On Friday (17 September) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activity and 100 hours of unpaid work.

DC Jenny Blunt said: “It’s sad to see such a young man involved in drug dealing, but he knew what he was doing was wrong.

“These substances ruin lives; they trap people in addiction and cause untold misery. They can also be linked to other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.