Teenage drug dealer from Peterborough given suspended sentence
A teenager caught in possession of addictive heroin and crack cocaine has been given a suspended sentence.
AGhulam Yaqub, 18, caught the attention of officers on patrol in Padholme Road on 8 August last year when they noticed him walk out of an alleyway shortly after a known drug user.
The officers followed Yaqub and after a short while conducted a stop and search. They found 52 wraps of heroin worth £520, 62 wraps of crack cocaine worth £620 and a sim card for a mobile phone.
Yaqub, of Bradwell Road, Peterborough, admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
On Friday (17 September) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 40 days of rehabilitation activity and 100 hours of unpaid work.
DC Jenny Blunt said: “It’s sad to see such a young man involved in drug dealing, but he knew what he was doing was wrong.
“These substances ruin lives; they trap people in addiction and cause untold misery. They can also be linked to other crimes such as violence, burglary and theft.
“We’re working hard to identify drug dealers and bring them before the courts.”