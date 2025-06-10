Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of importation of a controlled drug after raid on Whittlesey home

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:32 BST

Raid was carried out on Monday morning (June 9)

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the importation of drugs after police carried out a raid on a home in Whittlesey.

Officers executed a warrant on a home on Monday morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers carried out a drugs warrant this morning at a house in Fenscape in Whittlesey.

Some of the items seized in the raid

“Both class B and class C drugs were seized from the address, as well as drugs paraphernalia and offensive weapons.

“A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the importation of a controlled drug and remains in custody.”

