Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of importation of a controlled drug after raid on Whittlesey home
Raid was carried out on Monday morning (June 9)
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the importation of drugs after police carried out a raid on a home in Whittlesey.
Officers executed a warrant on a home on Monday morning.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers carried out a drugs warrant this morning at a house in Fenscape in Whittlesey.
“Both class B and class C drugs were seized from the address, as well as drugs paraphernalia and offensive weapons.
“A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the importation of a controlled drug and remains in custody.”