‘Suspicious’ package which closed Thorpe Wood Police Station was cocaine, cops reveal

A suspicious package which led to Thorpe Wood Police Station being closed off and staff needing treatment turned out to be cocaine.

There was a large emergency presence outside the station last night (Tuesday) following reports of a “suspicious package” being delivered to the station.

The emergency services at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Photo: Terry Harris

More than 20 firefighters, as well ambulance crews, all rushed to the scene, with three members of police staff needing treatment, while vehicles also were unable to pass by.

Cambridgeshire police has this morning confirmed more details about the incident, with a spokeswoman saying: “Emergency services were called at 5.21pm yesterday evening (November 12) to deal with a suspicious package at Thorpe Wood Police Station, Peterborough.

“Staff who had handled the contents of the package, a powder, reported feeling unwell.

“The enquiry office and road outside the station were closed as a precaution. After further investigation the substance was found to be cocaine. Staff were checked over by paramedics and are fine and well.

“Police are investing the origin of the parcel.”

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said last night that they had sent four fire crews and the north roaming fire engine “following reports of a hazardous material being identified at the station”.

He added at the time: “Three casualties have been assessed at the scene.”