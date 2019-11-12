Three people treated after hazardous material found at Peterborough’s Thorpe Wood Police Station

Three people are being treated by the emergency services after hazardous material was found at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

More than 20 firefighters, along with police and ambulance staff, are at the scene this evening (Tuesday) with the road having been blocked outside the station. A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Yaxley, St Neots and the north roaming fire engine were initially called to the scene. All emergency services are working together to assess the area following reports of a hazardous material being identified at the station. Three casualties have been assessed at the scene.” The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire police for comment.

