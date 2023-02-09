Suspended sentence for Peterborough drug runner found with crack cocaine, heroin and stun gun in car
Drugs worth nearly £3,000 found in James Jardine’s car when police stopped him in Peterborough
A drugs runner in Peterborough has been given a suspended sentence after being found with thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and heroin in his car.
Peterborough Crown Court heard how James Jardine was spotted driving a Vauxhall in Sheridan Road in February 2021.
Police were looking for another person when they stopped Jardine’s car to see if he had seen the man they were looking for – but when he got out, the officers smelt cannabis, and saw a grinder in his vehicle.
Police then carried out a search of Jardine and his car.
When officers found a package containing crack cocaine and heroin in his clothing, he replied: “It’s not mine bruv, I’m literally transporting it for someone.”
Officers also found a stun gun in the car, which Jardine admitted was his, and one wrap of cannabis.
Analysis of Jardine’s phone also revealed evidence he was delivering drugs.
The class A drugs were analysed by police, with 193 wraps of crack cocaine and 63 of heroin found. The court was told the drugs would have a street value of around £2,850.
In police interview, he admitted he was delivering drugs, saying he was being forced to drive, being paid £100 a time.
The court was told Jardine (33) had a number of criminal convictions for offences including shoplifting following the stop in February 2021. The court was told that while before he had used cannabis, he had got into a relationship with a class A drugs user, which had left him in debt. He had been delivering drugs, and shoplifting, in a bid to pay off that debt.
Jardine, of Charnwood Close, Fletton, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and being in possession of an offensive weapon at a previous hearing.
On Wednesday (February 8) , Judge Sean Enright sentenced him to 16 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to take part in 25 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.