Suspended sentence for Peterborough drug runner found with crack cocaine, heroin and stun gun in car

A drugs runner in Peterborough has been given a suspended sentence after being found with thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and heroin in his car.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how James Jardine was spotted driving a Vauxhall in Sheridan Road in February 2021.

Police were looking for another person when they stopped Jardine’s car to see if he had seen the man they were looking for – but when he got out, the officers smelt cannabis, and saw a grinder in his vehicle.

Jardine was given a suspended sentence

Police then carried out a search of Jardine and his car.

When officers found a package containing crack cocaine and heroin in his clothing, he replied: “It’s not mine bruv, I’m literally transporting it for someone.”

Officers also found a stun gun in the car, which Jardine admitted was his, and one wrap of cannabis.

Analysis of Jardine’s phone also revealed evidence he was delivering drugs.

The class A drugs were analysed by police, with 193 wraps of crack cocaine and 63 of heroin found. The court was told the drugs would have a street value of around £2,850.

In police interview, he admitted he was delivering drugs, saying he was being forced to drive, being paid £100 a time.

The court was told Jardine (33) had a number of criminal convictions for offences including shoplifting following the stop in February 2021. The court was told that while before he had used cannabis, he had got into a relationship with a class A drugs user, which had left him in debt. He had been delivering drugs, and shoplifting, in a bid to pay off that debt.

Jardine, of Charnwood Close, Fletton, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and being in possession of an offensive weapon at a previous hearing.