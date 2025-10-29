Suspected stolen goods seized from Peterborough car boot sale donated to help women fleeing domestic abuse

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:59 GMT
Peterborough Telegraph Morning Update Wednesday 29 October, 2025
A haul of suspected stolen goods worth nearly £1,000 seized from a Peterborough car boot sale has been donated to a charity.

Police officers seized the goods from the Wellington Street Car Boot Sale in August.

Most Popular

The items seized included toiletries, coffee and laundry products.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Police seize £1,000 worth of suspected stolen goods being sold near car boot sale in Peterborough

A donation has been made to Peterborough Women's Aidplaceholder image
A donation has been made to Peterborough Women's Aid

Now, a donation has been made to charity Peterborough’s Women’s Aid.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Back in August, a few of our neighbourhood officers seized almost £1,000 worth of suspected stolen goods during a visit to the car boot in Wellington Street. “A donation has been made to Peterborough Women’s Aid, a charity nominated by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner, including items such as: Children’s clothing Drinking flasks Personal hygiene products Coffee Washing capsules “These goods will now be used to help women and families who are fleeing from domestic abuse.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice