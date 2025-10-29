Suspected stolen goods seized from Peterborough car boot sale donated to help women fleeing domestic abuse

A haul of suspected stolen goods worth nearly £1,000 seized from a Peterborough car boot sale has been donated to a charity.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Back in August, a few of our neighbourhood officers seized almost £1,000 worth of suspected stolen goods during a visit to the car boot in Wellington Street. “A donation has been made to Peterborough Women’s Aid, a charity nominated by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner, including items such as: Children’s clothing Drinking flasks Personal hygiene products Coffee Washing capsules “These goods will now be used to help women and families who are fleeing from domestic abuse.”