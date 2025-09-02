Police seize £1,000 worth of suspected stolen goods being sold near car boot sale in Peterborough

Police have confiscated about £1,000 worth of suspected stolen goods that were being sold near a car boot sale in Peterborough.

Scores of items – mostly toiletries - were seized by officers after they swooped on sellers close to a car boot sale at the Wellington Street car park.

The incident occurred on Sunday (August 31)

Police say that three sellers were searched at the scene.

Some of the goods seized by police in Peterborough

Officers say that no arrests have been made but that investigations are continuing.

A police spokesman said: “Almost £1,000 worth of suspected stolen goods were found and investigations are underway.

"Following concerns raised about the legality of goods being sold near a car boot in Wellington Street, local officers attended and stop searched three sellers.”

Police say that once the items have been checked and found to be legitimate and safe to use they will be given to charity.

The action comes five months after police seized 675 items with an approximate sale value of over £10,000 that were being sold at a car boot sale at the Wellington Street car park.

That action, which was carried out jointly with Peterborough City Council, was prompted by complaints from some retailers that goods stolen from them were being sold at the car boot sale.

Afterward, Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer with Peterborough Positive, said: "It is pleasing that the value of the goods seized this time is a lot less than five months ago.

"Perhaps it’s a sign the message is getting through that people know the police won’t stand for this kind of activity.

"But it is disappointing that thefts are continuing to happen.

"However, I think the new police Spree Offender Team is having an impact. There are definitely more police officers visible in the city centre now.”

The Spree team was launched in July with the aim of apprehending persistent offenders and preventing further crimes taking place.