Suspected cannabis growers arrested after house fire in Peterborough

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after a house fire in Hampton Hargate.

Fire crews were called to Evergreen Drive at 4.38am on Monday, with one person taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire and rescue service

The fire had started in the first floor bedroom of a three storey house according to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, which said yesterday it was investigating the cause of the fire.

Now, Cambridgeshire police has said it has arrested two men on suspicion of producing cannabis after revealing officers were called to the property at 5.50am yesterday.

Police said eight cannabis plants were found inside the house.

Both men were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

