Man taken to hospital after Hampton house fire

A man was taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Hampton Hargate.

Fire crews were called at 4.38am on Monday to Evergreen Drive.

Fire and rescue service

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the first floor bedroom of a three storey house which they extinguished.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said one man required treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The crews had returned to their stations by 7.20am.

A fire service spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.”