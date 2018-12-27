Sudden death of man in Peterborough now deemed non-suspicious

The sudden death of a man in Peterborough is now deemed to be non-suspicious.

The man in his 40s died in Elter Walk, Gunthorpe, with police called by the ambulance service at 1.18am on Boxing Day morning.

Police news

A police spokeswoman said yesterday the death was being treated as unexplained with an investigation ongoing.

However, a spokesman today (Thursday, December 27) said: “The death in Elter Walk has been deemed non-suspicious and will be handed to the coroner.”

