Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Peterborough.

The man died in Elter Walk, Gunthorpe.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 1.18am this morning (Wednesday, December 26) to reports of the sudden death of a man in his 40s at a property in Elter Walk, Peterborough.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and we are investigating the circumstances but remain open minded.”