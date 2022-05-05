Two strangers who joined each other in a “senseless attack”, leaving a man unconscious with serious injuries, have been jailed.

Abdul-kain Brwa, 31, was in Broadway, in Peterborough city centre, on 17 September last year, when he approached the victim and his friend.

Brwa argued with the victim before punching him to the head.

Jihed Boulaares (left) and Abdul-kain Brwa (right). They have been jailed after launching a 'senseless' attack in the city centre

For no apparent reason, another man, Jihed Boulaares, 23, stopped and joined Brwa in punching and kicking the victim.

Brwa and Boulaares continued to throw punches at the victim as he tried to back away. Brwa then kicked the victim in the back and knocked him to the ground before both beat him until he was unconscious.

Both men fled, but Boulaares was later seen on CCTV returning to check the victim’s pulse, before fleeing again.

The victim suffered a broken nose along with severe swelling and bruising to his face.

Witnesses at the scene were able to identify Boulaares and Brwa was identified by a CCTV operator shortly after.

Today at Peterborough Crown Court, Brwa, of Broadway, Peterborough, and Boulaares, of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough, were both jailed for three years and three months.

Detective Sergeant Rob Sansom said: “This was an horrific and senseless attack, which left the victim with terrible injuries.