Stamford Murder Investigation: Arrested man released without charge as probe into woman's death continues

By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Dec 2024, 09:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Woman aged in her 40s was found dead at property in town on Sunday

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Stamford has been released without charge.

Lincolnshire Police said a woman, aged in her 40s, was found dead at a property in Northumberland Avenue in the town following a call to police at 1.54pm on Sunday (December 29).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

Police were called to Northmberland Avenue on Sunday following the death of a womanPolice were called to Northmberland Avenue on Sunday following the death of a woman
Police were called to Northmberland Avenue on Sunday following the death of a woman

Now that man has been released by police without charge.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a property in Stamford has been released with no further action.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident as an unexpected death and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting Incident 176 of 29 December.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice