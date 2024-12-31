Stamford Murder Investigation: Arrested man released without charge as probe into woman's death continues
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Stamford has been released without charge.
Lincolnshire Police said a woman, aged in her 40s, was found dead at a property in Northumberland Avenue in the town following a call to police at 1.54pm on Sunday (December 29).
A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.
Now that man has been released by police without charge.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a property in Stamford has been released with no further action.
“We are continuing to investigate this incident as an unexpected death and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting Incident 176 of 29 December.