Stamford murder investigation: Man arrested following death of woman in town

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:14 GMT
Police remain at scene following death in town

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Stamford.

Officers were called to a property on Northumberland Avenue following a call received at 1.54pm on Sunday (29 December).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A woman in her 40s was sadly found dead at the property. The man, from Stamford, was arrested and remains in custody.

The woman was found dead at a home in Northumberland Avenue in Stamford

“Our officers remain at the property today while investigations continue.

“We are now appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in and around the Northumberland Road area, or any information that may assist our investigation, to get in touch. Please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting Incident 176 of 29 December.”

