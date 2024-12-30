Stamford murder investigation: Man arrested following death of woman in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police remain at scene following death in town

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Stamford.

Officers were called to a property on Northumberland Avenue following a call received at 1.54pm on Sunday (29 December).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A woman in her 40s was sadly found dead at the property. The man, from Stamford, was arrested and remains in custody.

The woman was found dead at a home in Northumberland Avenue in Stamford

“Our officers remain at the property today while investigations continue.

“We are now appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in and around the Northumberland Road area, or any information that may assist our investigation, to get in touch. Please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting Incident 176 of 29 December.”