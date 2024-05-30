Stamford man to appear in court charged with assault after 'man assaulted with bladed weapon'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geoffrey Thompson charged three offences

A man has been charged with a number of offences after an incident in Stamford which saw a man injured on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday (26 May) at 2.48pm, Police received reports that a man in his 60s was assaulted with what is believed to be a bladed weapon. The incident took place on Kesteven Road at around 2.48pm.

The victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Lincolnshire Police have now said Geoffrey Thompson, of Lancaster Road in Stamford, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.

Thompson has been remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV, or dashcam footage that may help with their inquiries.