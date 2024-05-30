Stamford man to appear in court charged with assault after 'man assaulted with bladed weapon'
A man has been charged with a number of offences after an incident in Stamford which saw a man injured on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday (26 May) at 2.48pm, Police received reports that a man in his 60s was assaulted with what is believed to be a bladed weapon. The incident took place on Kesteven Road at around 2.48pm.
The victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Lincolnshire Police have now said Geoffrey Thompson, of Lancaster Road in Stamford, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.
Thompson has been remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV, or dashcam footage that may help with their inquiries.
If you can help, please contact investigating officer DC Victoria Crawley via [email protected] quoting incident 215 of 26 May in the subject line.