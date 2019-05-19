Staggering £29,000 raised in 10 hours for Market Deeping Model Railway Club after displays destroyed in 'devastating' attack

A huge £29,000 has been raised in just 10 hours for a model railway club after its displays were destroyed.

Extensive vandalism caused the cancellation of the Market Deeping Model Railway Club's Stamford Show on Saturday.

Damage caused in the attack. Photo: Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Police arrested four youths over the incident, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, after being called to Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane shortly before 4am on Saturday.

The youths have been released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.

The model railway club has now set up a crowdfunding page which so far has seen more than 1,600 people donate.

Club secretary Brian Norris wrote: "Market Deeping Model Railway Club needs your help to rebuild. We have held our annual show in Stamford for the last 12 years. Months of planning goes into the show and years of work goes into building the layout.

"Imagine our horror and grief when we were greeted by this scene of absolute devastation on the morning of 18th May 2019. Some of the models on display are irreplaceable and whilst money cannot possibly replace the hours of painstaking effort that has been so wantonly destroyed, we would ask that you make a donation, no matter how small, to help us get back on our feet. Please accept our thanks in advance."

So far more than £29,00 has been raised on the crowdfunding page, with dozens of people leaving positive messages for the club.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/market-deeping-mrc or click this link.

