Four youths arrested after thousands of pounds of damage forces model railway show to be cancelled

Four youths were arrested after thousands of pounds worth of damage forced a model railway show to be cancelled.

The four youngsters were said to have been caught on site at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Vandalism which caused the railway show to be cancelled. Photo: Market Deeping Model Railway Club

The extensive vandalism caused the cancellation of the Market Deeping Model Railway Club's Stamford Show, which is an annual fixture in the calendar.

The club, which said the youths had been arrested, added: "Unfortunately, the intruders took it upon themselves to totally trash many of the layouts and stands.

"The club offers its grateful thanks for all the messages of support and the offers of help we have received.

"We are also most grateful for the donations given, especially Double O Scenics and a gentleman on the gate (sorry we didn't take your name)."

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

