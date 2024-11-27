Spalding murder investigation: Man arrested after woman found dead at home in town

Police called to town on Tuesday evening

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Spalding.

Emergency services were called to Winsover Road, Spalding at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly the body of a woman was found at a property in the street.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We attended an address on Winsover Road, Spalding shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday 26 November following a call reporting concerns for the safety of a woman.

“On arrival officers forced entry to the property and sadly found the body of a woman.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we ask people not to speculate on the circumstances of this incident. Our officers will be in the area for the next few days while the investigation continues. We will update with more information when we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand this may be an unsettling time for local residents and people who know the victim or live in the area. Please get in touch with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team if you would like to talk to them.

“Anyone who has information that can help with our inquiries should contact the Force Control Room on 101. Please refer to incident 332 of 26 November.”