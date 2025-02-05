Sixth man arrested following violent disorder and criminality across Cambridgeshire

The police investigation followed multiple complaints from members of the public

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into violent disorder and criminality across Cambridgeshire on 25 January.

Cambs police said the 30-year-old was arrested in Essex this afternoon (Wednesday) on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

A police spokesperson explained: “A force-led investigation was launched last week following multiple complaints of hare coursing, criminal damage and dangerous driving in various parts of the county.

Incidents took place in Fordham, Ely, Prickwillow, Littleport, Welney, Chatteris, Manea, Wimblington and Doddington and police continue to appeal for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

The spokesperson continued: “Two men aged 22 and 51 were arrested in Essex yesterday morning (Tuesday), while a 46-year-old man from Solihull was arrested in Peterborough yesterday afternoon.

“An 18-year-old man from Spalding, and a 26-year-old man from Grantham, were arrested on Friday morning (31 January).”

Police have also seized four vehicles, three in Grantham and one in Essex, as well as hare coursing equipment.

All five men have been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station at a later date, with the following strict conditions:

• Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission.

• When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead.

• Not to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment.

• Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon.

• You must not drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer.

• You must not use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the Local Authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course.

• You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in any of the 12 counties – Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist police in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online.