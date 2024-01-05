News you can trust since 1948
Six arrested after closure order of Peterborough flat breached

A partial closure order was served on the flat on Lincoln Road in December.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
Six people have been arrested in connection with breaching a closure order in place at a flat in Peterborough city centre.

Snowden Mayanika, 20, was arrested at 25B Lincoln Road on Wednesday morning (January 3) by neighbourhood policing officers who were carrying out compliance checks at the flat after a partial closure order was served on it last month.

The flat was closed on Lincoln Road was closed in December.
Mayanika, of Hereward Tower, Broadway, Peterborough, has been charged with breaching a closure order, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday(January 5).

Jessica Malpas, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with breaching a closure order – she appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (January 4) where she admitted the offence and was jailed for eight weeks.

A 37-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were also arrested but released on bail until April 2.

Two further arrests were made on Thursday morning by officers carrying out compliance checks at the property again.

Cassandra Harvey, 31, and Laura Ungureanu, 45, both of no fixed address, have both been charged with breaching a closure order and are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on January 19.