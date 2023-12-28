Neighbouring property has also been partially closed by police

A Peterborough city centre flat has been partially closed by police following complaints about drug use and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The partial closure order was served on 25B Lincoln Road last week following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

A similar order is already in place at 25A Lincoln Road.

The flat has been closed due to concerns about drug supply and use

Complaints from residents had been made to police and partner agencies about drug supply, use and related anti-social behaviour surrounding use of the flat.

The order, which is in place until 19 March next year, states the property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, emergency services, support services including Peterborough City Council employees, Cozy Homes staff and contractors for Cozy Homes.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Tom Maltby, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “Concerns have been brought to our attention about open drug use around the flat and its neighbouring property – flat 25A which also has a partial closure order in place – as well as intimidating and anti-social behaviour.

“By taking this action we hope to provide some reassurance to the community that we have listened to their concerns and are taking action to resolve the issues.”