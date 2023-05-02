News you can trust since 1948
Large rise in burglary and shoplifting in Peterborough as MP says police must do better - but force blames rise on COVID

“We need to do better. Much better."

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has said police ‘must do much better’ after a large rise in burglary and shoplifting was recorded in the city – but Cambridgeshire police have said the increase can be blamed on COVID.

There were a total of 23,774 crimes recorded in Peterborough in 2022, ONS figures published at the end of April revealed. The figures indicate a ten per cent increase in crime in the city compared to the previous year.

There was also a 31 per cent increase in home burglaries, a 92 per cent increase in non-dwelling burglaries, and a 54 per cent increase in shoplifting.

Figures from the ONS show crime has risen in Peterborough over the past yearFigures from the ONS show crime has risen in Peterborough over the past year
The figures also show an increase in violent offending and sexual offending.

‘Disappointing figures’

After the results were published, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said the police must do ‘much better’ to bring crime down.

He said: "These are very disappointing figures, especially as the national figures show a decrease for the same period. It is important to determine the local reasons for these statistics, but in any event, we need to do better. Much better."

Crime has risen by 10 per cent in the past yearCrime has risen by 10 per cent in the past year
‘Statistics should be seen in context of COVID pandemic’

However, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the rise could be partially explained by the COVID lockdowns. The spokesperson said: “Any increase in crime is concerning, however, these statistics should be seen in the context of the Covid pandemic, the impact it had on crime and the subsequent return to more normal levels last year.

“Compared to 2019, dwelling burglary in the city in 2022 dropped by 2.9%, from 522 to 507 offences, and compared to 2018, by 8.3%, from 553 offences.

“There was a similar picture with shoplifting, where offences in 2022 dropped by 23.4% from 2018 levels and rose by only 2.2% from 2019.

“At a national level, crime in England and Wales also rose by 8% from 2021 to 2022.

“That said, we continue to work hard to tackle all crime in the city. Burglary is a force priority, and we have a dedicated team of officers who work tirelessly to identify those responsible for offences and bring them to justice.

“We’re working with retailers concerning shoplifting and seeking prosecutions where possible. For repeat offenders we are applying for Criminal Behaviour Orders preventing them from entering areas where they have previously committed crime.

“We recognise the concern any rise in crime may cause, but we continue to do a considerable amount of work with the public to encourage them to report offences that otherwise may not have been.

“We take all reports of crime seriously and continue to strive to make Peterborough as safe as possible

“Anyone wishing to be kept up to date with local policing work in the city should follow our accounts on Facebook and Twitter.”

Across Cambridgeshire, overall recorded crime increased by eight per cent, with residential burglary increasing by nine per cent and non residential burglaries increasing by 18 per cent. Shoplifting increased by 37 per cent.

The figures are available at https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/crimeandjustice/datasets/recordedcrimedatabycommunitysafetypartnershiparea

