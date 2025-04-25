Shoplifter who stole from TK Maxx, Tesco and Co-op in Peterborough is jailed
A thief from Peterborough has been sent to jail after ignoring a court order and a suspended sentence.
Joshua Turner, 22, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) in January last year, banning him from entering any Co-op, Tesco, or TK Maxx in Peterborough.
But Cambs Police said he breached it “by stealing alcohol from Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 13 April, and from Co-op, in Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, on 15 April”.
Turner, of Tyesdale, Bretton, Peterborough, admitted non-dwelling burglary, theft from a shop, and two breaches of his CBO at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (17 April), and was jailed for 28 weeks, including the activation of a 16-week suspended sentence.
PC Sarah Goodwin, who investigated, said: “Since being made subject of the order, Turner has repeatedly ignored the conditions and continued to offend.
“However, due to the increased powers that we have from the order, we have been able to arrest him for every breach and put him before the courts.”
Anyone with information about Turner breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.