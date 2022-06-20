Sex offenders, drill thieves and drug drivers - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

June 1
Louis Elia (26) of Ashville Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a prohibited weapon (police style baton)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Anglian Water Ltd
Guilty plea to causing polluting matter to enter inland freshwaters, namely Stanground Lode
Fined £50,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £24,387.58
Danaher & Walsh Civil Engineering
Guilty plea to causing polluting matter to enter inland freshwaters, namely Stanground Lode
Fined £10,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £5,000
Cristi Vasile (27) of Hankey Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of food (value £12.50 from M&S)
Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £172 from Boots)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £184.50, victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Lee Gray (38) of River Way, Harlow
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105
June 6
Martin White (49) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough
Found guilty of possession of a knife in a public place
Found guilty of causing someone to fear violence would be used against them
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Guilty plea to wasting police time
Guilty plea to making 999 calls that were indecent or grossly offensive
Jailed for 10 months, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for sox months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £128, costs £300. Restraining order for two years
Oliver Machin (40) of Arundel Road, Hartford
Guilty plea to speeding (96mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £375, victim surcharge £37, costs £110. Nine points on licence
Aftab Ahmed (59) of Derby Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
June 8
Marius Tofan (35) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a drill (value £37.98 from Lidl)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Community order – Drug rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £40, victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Joe Evans (38) of Firtree Walk, Northampton
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £110, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business, employees and family
Kelly Smith-Hinchcliffe, of Canberra Court, Ramsey
Found guilty of being the occupier of a domestic property, failed to take all measure available to secure that a transfer of household waste was to a person for authorised transport purposes
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £517
Terrence Thorpe (34) of Oak Way, Ramsey
Guilty plea to speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Alexander Smith (25) of Gostwick, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Kieron Priestley (30) of Quibell Road, Newark
Guilty plea to resisting or obstructing an officer
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £250
June 9
Rosemary Casey (65) of Reeves Way, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Found guilty of assault by beating
Conditional Discharge for 12 months. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £22, costs £100. Restraining order for 12 months
Jason Kirk (37) of Quaker Close, Rotherham
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order – unpaid work of 40 hours. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £95, costs £120
June 10
Stephanie Fisk (31) of Savory Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Fined £120, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months
Lukas Tulej (30) of Gladtsone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22
June 13
Bhavesh Voralia (49) of The Drive, Peterborough
Found guilty of sexual touching
Found guilty of failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £200. Defendant required to sign Sex Offenders Register for seven years
Ryan Hunt (18) of Artis Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to making indecent images of children x3
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £200
Marta Danielewicz (30) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Karl Gibbs (34) of Clare Road, Northborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3
Fined £576, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. 18 points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of employment and impact on two other people who rely on defendant for transport and work
Nicu Vulpe (34) of Star Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Thomas Friend (18) of Porchester Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
June 14
Stephen Doyle (45) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver x4
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for 24 months