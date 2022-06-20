Sex offenders, drill thieves and drug drivers - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

June 1

Louis Elia (26) of Ashville Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a prohibited weapon (police style baton)

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Anglian Water Ltd

Guilty plea to causing polluting matter to enter inland freshwaters, namely Stanground Lode

Fined £50,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £24,387.58

Danaher & Walsh Civil Engineering

Guilty plea to causing polluting matter to enter inland freshwaters, namely Stanground Lode

Fined £10,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £5,000

Cristi Vasile (27) of Hankey Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of food (value £12.50 from M&S)

Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £172 from Boots)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £184.50, victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Lee Gray (38) of River Way, Harlow

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105

June 6

Martin White (49) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough

Found guilty of possession of a knife in a public place

Found guilty of causing someone to fear violence would be used against them

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Guilty plea to wasting police time

Guilty plea to making 999 calls that were indecent or grossly offensive

Jailed for 10 months, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for sox months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £128, costs £300. Restraining order for two years

Oliver Machin (40) of Arundel Road, Hartford

Guilty plea to speeding (96mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £375, victim surcharge £37, costs £110. Nine points on licence

Aftab Ahmed (59) of Derby Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

June 8

Marius Tofan (35) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a drill (value £37.98 from Lidl)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Community order – Drug rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £40, victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Joe Evans (38) of Firtree Walk, Northampton

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £110, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business, employees and family

Kelly Smith-Hinchcliffe, of Canberra Court, Ramsey

Found guilty of being the occupier of a domestic property, failed to take all measure available to secure that a transfer of household waste was to a person for authorised transport purposes

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £517

Terrence Thorpe (34) of Oak Way, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Alexander Smith (25) of Gostwick, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Kieron Priestley (30) of Quibell Road, Newark

Guilty plea to resisting or obstructing an officer

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £250

June 9

Rosemary Casey (65) of Reeves Way, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Found guilty of assault by beating

Conditional Discharge for 12 months. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £22, costs £100. Restraining order for 12 months

Jason Kirk (37) of Quaker Close, Rotherham

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order – unpaid work of 40 hours. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £95, costs £120

June 10

Stephanie Fisk (31) of Savory Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Fined £120, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months

Lukas Tulej (30) of Gladtsone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22

June 13

Bhavesh Voralia (49) of The Drive, Peterborough

Found guilty of sexual touching

Found guilty of failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £200. Defendant required to sign Sex Offenders Register for seven years

Ryan Hunt (18) of Artis Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to making indecent images of children x3

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £200

Marta Danielewicz (30) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Karl Gibbs (34) of Clare Road, Northborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x3

Fined £576, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. 18 points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of employment and impact on two other people who rely on defendant for transport and work

Nicu Vulpe (34) of Star Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Thomas Friend (18) of Porchester Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

June 14

Stephen Doyle (45) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver x4