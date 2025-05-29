Seven jailed after £1.7m cannabis growing network discovered in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire

Over 1,500 cannabis plants were discovered in the raids.

Seven men involved in the cultivation of hundreds of cannabis plants have been jailed as part of a national operation targeting organised crime groups.

On February 19, police from Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk, carried out warrants at eight properties in Peterborough, Wisbech and Holbeach, based on intelligence linking them to drug production.

Inside the houses and flats they found more than 1,500 cannabis plants with a street value of more than £1.7 million.

Lubian Arapi and Lindjet Salillari.

Seven men were arrested:

- Azis Beshiri, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested at Wyberton West Road in Boston where 76 mature plants and 627 baby plants were discovered.

- Leonard Zyka, 49, of Parsons Drive, Boston, was arrested at his home address along with 104 cannabis plants.

- Gentjan Agalliu, 42, of Brook Road, Bristol, was arrested at Orange Grove, Wisbech, where 465 cannabis plants across three flats were discovered.

- Neritan Semanjaku, 44, and Lubian Arapi, 28, both of no fixed address, were arrested at Albert Street, Holbeach, following the discovering of 102 plants.

- Enkel Plaku, 20, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, was arrested at his home where 66 plants were discovered.

- Lindjet Salillari, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested in London Road, Peterborough.

Two other warrants were carried out in Peregrine Street and Hargate Way in Hampton where 224 plants were found.

The arrests were part of Operation Mille, a nationwide operation which sees police forces across the country work together to tackle the trade in cannabis and the associated violent crime and exploitation.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (May 23) Salillari, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, while Arapi, was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison, after pleading guilty to production of cannabis and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Semanjaku, Beshiri, Zyka, Plaku and Agalliu were sentenced to seven months in prison, after pleading guilty to production of cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch said: “Salillari and Arapi are two of the most organised cannabis distributors we’ve seen in Cambridgeshire. Following our investigation, these two principal members of an organised crime group have been jailed for a significant period and now face deportation. Another five men have also been jailed for their part in the production of the drugs.

“Cambridgeshire Constabulary are working daily to disrupt the activity of these criminal gangs and bring offenders to justice. We’re hitting criminal gangs where it hurts the most, in their pockets

“We will continue to work with our communities who play a vital part in helping us tackle the production of cannabis by reporting their concerns. Local people are our eyes and ears in our communities and the information they provide is key. Please continue to be vigilant and report any concerns to us.”

The signs of cannabis growth

Covered up windows

Excessive security measures

Lots of condensation on windows, especially in the summer months

Lots of visitors often at unsociable hours

Excessive amounts of plant growing equipment

Lots of cables and wiring

Excessive electricity bills (for landlords)

No snow or frost covered roofs

Bright lights day and night

Buzz of ventilation