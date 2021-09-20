School bomb threats were hoax calls, police confirm

Police

Three schools - Spalding High School, St John the Baptist Primary and Monkshouse Primary - were all evacuated this afternoon following the calls.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Today we have worked closely with three schools in Spalding who were subjected to what we now understand were malicious and unfounded bomb threats.

“We are very grateful for the swift and dedicated efforts from the staff who faced a difficult and potentially alarming situation and dealt with it in an efficient and reassuring way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will continue to investigate the incidents but we are satisfied, following through searches of each premises, that these were hoax threats and pupils were not at risk.

“Each school will continue to communicate with parents direct but we understand that all three schools will be back to business as usual tomorrow.

“We would like to clarify that we have stated the three schools that received the threats and that no other schools were affected.