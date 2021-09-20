Three schools evacuated after bomb threats received
Three schools have been evacuated in Spalding after bomb threats were recieved.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 2:11 pm
Lincolnshire police said the schools affected are Spalding High School, St John the Baptist Primary and Monkshouse Primary.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are sending resources to each school to work with the Head Teacher to establish the facts and to ensure the schools are safe. In the meantime, as a precautionary measure, the schools have been evacuated. At this point there is nothing to suggest that these threats are real and nothing to corroborate the claims.”