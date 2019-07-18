Sawtry man dies after B1040 crash in Whittlesey - woman arrested

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on the B1040 yesterday (Wednesday).

At about 2.11pm a gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the road from Whittlesey towards Thorney when it left the road and careered into a water filled ditch.

The car which crashed on the B1040. Photo: Terry Harris

The front seat passenger of the vehicle - Roger Van Kerro (41) of Rowell Way, Sawtry - suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman from Sawtry, who was driving the car, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian and Magpas air ambulances were all called to the scene yesterday.

A spokesman for the East of the England Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital.

