Witness appeal after man seriously hurt in B1040 Whittlesey crash

A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the B1040 in Whittlesey.

The single vehicle crash was near North Bank at around 2pm with the road being closed between Whittlesey and Thorney.

Police at the scene on the B1040. Photo: Terry Harris

The emergency services are currently at the scene and the road will be closed while recovery takes place.

A woman was also in the car when it crashed. It is not known at the minute who the driver was, and there is no further information on the incident at this time.

There are large queues of traffic coming in and out of Whittlesey.

The Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene, as well as police and fire and ambulance crews.

Police have now issued a witness appeal, with officers looking to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 282 of July 17.

