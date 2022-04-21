The police officer who lead the investigation into the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave has said the verdict shows ‘you cannot hide forever.’
Six year-old Rikki was killed by James Watson – who himself was aged just 13 at the time – in 1994. But Watson escaped justice for nearly 30 years – until today, when he was found guilty at the Old Bailey.
‘30 year battle with the truth’
Speaking after the verdict was delivered, Former Assistant Chief Constable Paul Fullwood, senior lead for the investigation for Cambridgeshire police, said: “Today we have finally secured justice for Rikki and his family, following an almost 30-year battle to find the truth.
“When we reviewed and reopened this case in 2015, we were committed to finding the person responsible for Rikki’s untimely death and ensuring they were brought to justice.
“Following an intensive and detailed investigation, with several challenges and legal obstacles, we now know what happened to Rikki that day.”
Hours spent investigating the case
“The investigation team spent hours trawling through statements, visiting witnesses, and picking through every evidential opportunity to prepare for this case. We were supported by incredible experts, witnesses and specialists who have helped us discover who was responsible.
‘You cannot hide forever’
“Through close working with the Crown Prosecution Service we were able to put Watson, who was a child at the time, before the courts and today the jury have decided he is guilty of Rikki’s murder.
“For years he thought he had gotten away with this most horrendous crime but today’s result shows you cannot hide forever.
“In 1994 a six-year-old boy was robbed of his life; his parents lost a son and his sisters a brother. Nothing can take the pain of this heart-breaking case away, but I hope today’s verdict gives Rikki’s family the closure they deserve and the answers they have longed for.
“My thoughts are very much with them at this time.”