The police officer who lead the investigation into the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave has said the verdict shows ‘you cannot hide forever.’

Six year-old Rikki was killed by James Watson – who himself was aged just 13 at the time – in 1994. But Watson escaped justice for nearly 30 years – until today, when he was found guilty at the Old Bailey.

‘30 year battle with the truth’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the verdict was delivered, Former Assistant Chief Constable Paul Fullwood, senior lead for the investigation for Cambridgeshire police, said: “Today we have finally secured justice for Rikki and his family, following an almost 30-year battle to find the truth.

A police officer lays flowers at the scene of the crime in 1994. Inset: Rikki Neave. James Watson has been found guilty of murdering Rikki at the Old Bailey today

“When we reviewed and reopened this case in 2015, we were committed to finding the person responsible for Rikki’s untimely death and ensuring they were brought to justice.

“Following an intensive and detailed investigation, with several challenges and legal obstacles, we now know what happened to Rikki that day.”

Hours spent investigating the case

“The investigation team spent hours trawling through statements, visiting witnesses, and picking through every evidential opportunity to prepare for this case. We were supported by incredible experts, witnesses and specialists who have helped us discover who was responsible.

Former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood, senior lead for the investigation speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey, central London, after James Watson was found guilty by majority verdict at the Old Bailey.

‘You cannot hide forever’

“Through close working with the Crown Prosecution Service we were able to put Watson, who was a child at the time, before the courts and today the jury have decided he is guilty of Rikki’s murder.

“For years he thought he had gotten away with this most horrendous crime but today’s result shows you cannot hide forever.

“In 1994 a six-year-old boy was robbed of his life; his parents lost a son and his sisters a brother. Nothing can take the pain of this heart-breaking case away, but I hope today’s verdict gives Rikki’s family the closure they deserve and the answers they have longed for.