James Watson, 41, has been found guilty by majority verdict at the Old Bailey of murdering six-year-old schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994.

Watson strangled the six-year-old in woods in Welland leaving his naked body posed in a star shape.

Police at the scene where the naked body of six-year-old murder victim, Rikki Neave, was found in undergrowth less than 500 yards from his home in 1994.

He was arrested more than 20 years later after DNA on Rikki’s discarded clothes was matched to him.

The trial at the London court has lasted several months, and the jury have been deliberating since April 6.

On Monday, April 11, the jury were told they could deliver a majority verdict.

Rikki’s sister Rochelle Neave, 30, hailed the verdict as a “victory” for the family who had campaigned for justice.

She said: “He thought he’d got away with it for that many years and thought we were just going to go away and roll under the table. We weren’t.”

She remembered her brother as a “cheeky” and “loving” boy, who would look after his siblings.