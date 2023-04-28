A retired Stamford police officer is facing a misconduct hearing over alleged text messages he sent to a domestic abuse victim.

Former PC Andrew Walker. who has now retired from the force, will appear at a misconduct hearing on May 11.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “Former PC Walker was stationed at Stamford. He retired from the force in October 2021.

The hearing will take place in May

“It is alleged that between May 2021 and September 2021 the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour when he exchanged a series of text messages and maintained contact with a female victim for the purpose of pursuing an inappropriate emotional relationship.

"Those text messages indicated the desire on his part to form an emotional relationship with the female victim, who was a victim of domestic abuse and that he met her through his duties as a police officer when initially responding to a call for service from her.

“It is alleged that Andrew Walker’s conduct also breached the standards of professional behaviour when he disclosed details of police investigations and police information to the victim which she was not entitled to know.

“The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.”

It is alleged that former PC Walker breached the following standards of professional behaviour: Discreditable conduct, Confidentiality, Honesty and integrity and Authority, respect, and courtesy