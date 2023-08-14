Residents hit out at boy racers after large weekend meeting in Woodston

Residents have hit out at boy racers who made residents lives a misery with noise during a weekend meeting.

People living in the Woodston said they had contacted police about the issue on Sunday night.

One resident on Facebook said: “We’re sitting here again tonight having to listen to them. I’ve sent a message to Policing Peterborough via their Facebook page - will need more than me though to get anything done. My main worry is that an innocent person will get hurt.”

Police said around 150 cars attended the meeting

Another resident added: “I can hear them as well! This will only end when an innocent life is taken unless action is taken now.

“Do we know where there are? Is it somewhere around The Dell? It's hard to pinpoint where that pathetic noise is coming from.”

One Woodston resident added; “Beyond a joke. Law breaking & the authorities continue to turn a blind eye. It has been going on for years.”

Residents also said there were issues on Saturday evening.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were aware of the meet and the vision zero team (a team utilising the special constabulary to deliver safer roads for Pboro and Cambs) attended along with three officers, patrolling between 6pm-1.30am.

“There were approximately 150 vehicles in attendance at the event and people were engaged with throughout the night.

“Enforcement action was taken on one vehicle after a defect was reported, but the event passed without issue.

“This continues to be a priority for the team with targeted patrols carried on Friday and Saturday evenings to engage with and take any necessary enforcement action. We also continue to work with partners to ensure events pass without issue.”

Car cruising and associated anti-social behaviour has been a major problem in Peterborough for a number of years, particularly in the Orton area of the city – with the Tresham Road estate being a hotspot for the issues.