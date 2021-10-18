Residents call for action after glass bottles found in children’s play park in Peterborough

Some of the glass.

Residents in Eye have been growing concerned at the levels of anti-social behaviour at Manor Farm Park. Between Wednesday (October 6) and Friday (October 8) last week, a number of empty and smashed glass bottles were found inside the fenced off children’s play area of the park.

The bottles were spotted by residents and were removed and are not believed to have caused any injures to young children but residents have called or a crackdown on this kind of behaviour in the park.

Residents have also reported damage to the skate park and the smell of cannabis being clearly present in the air close to the park. Many are now calling for CCTV and an increase in police patrols.

Resident Dale McKean, who discovered the discarded bottles said: “I reported the bottles to the police after finding them two days in a row. We need CCTV in the area, and we have asked for it often.

“There also needs to be proactive patrols from the police to reduce the problem as the area has become a hotspot.”

Ward councillor Nigel Simons has confirmed that the ward councillors are looking into CCTV in the area and other prevention measures.

He said: “We have recently had a quote for CCTV system at Manor Farm Park.

“The installation cost was 20k, which are able to fund, unfortunately there is a revenue cost of 5K, which we are unable to cover.

“We are hopeful of working with Manor Farm Park Community Centre to fit the backup system into the building, thus reducing the revenue cost.