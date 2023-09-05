Resident says fireworks in Peterborough are 'out of control' as police receive calls over loud bangs

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough resident has said fireworks are ‘out of control’ in the city as police say they have received numerous calls about the issue.

While fireworks used to be mainly reserved for November 5, New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali, now barely a week goes by without some being set off in the city – with some even being seen – and heard – during daylight hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite laws restricting when fireworks can be used, the issue is getting worse. Last week Peterborough police received four calls about the issue, while the council received another.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been complaints about the use of fireworks in the city

The police calls were received about activity in Park Lane, Eastfield, Lincoln Road, Walton Park, Walton, and Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, while the report to the council was around a property in Elmfield Road.

Writing on X (previously known as Twitter), Matt Sutton said: “Fireworks are out of control in my area of the city. I'm not too far from Central Park/the College and it's a quiet week if there are only 3 or 4 nights with fireworks going off. Often after 11pm. It shouldn't be that hard to crack down on but nothing seems to be done.”

Others on social media spoke of the impact fireworks can have on pets and young children – as well as those who may have PTSD in relation to conflicts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jones said: “Since January 2005, the sale of fireworks to the public has been prohibited, except for from licensed traders. However, fireworks can be sold by unlicensed traders for Chinese New Year, Diwali, Bonfire Night celebrations and New Year. Under the Fireworks Regulations 2004, it is an offence to use fireworks after 11pm and before 7am without permission, except on permitted fireworks nights, when the times are extended. The regulations also allow fireworks use by local authority employees to put on displays permitted by the local authority, or for a national public celebration.

“When it comes to our firework regulations, the law has not kept pace with developments, and the Government should look at them to determine the changing impact of fireworks and whether changes are needed. We need, for example, to address the growing calls for fireworks use to be permitted only in public displays or at certain times of year, as well as to look at what can be done to bring the current decibel level cap down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, unless these laws are enforced, they are largely meaningless. My concern is that a decade of cuts to local authorities, including, for example, to their trading standards and environmental health teams, has left them without the resources to tackle rogue traders or those breaking the rules. If the Government is serious about protecting the public, animals, and the environment from the negative aspects of fireworks, we need to see investment that allows for a proper enforcement of existing legislation.”

A council spokesperson said: “We ask that residents who wish to log misuse of fireworks do so by calling our contact centre on 01733 747474 or alternatively you can do this online at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/business/environmental-health/noise-and-nuisances”

Fireworks and the law

What time can fireworks be used?

Fireworks can be used in the UK any time from 7am to 11pm.

Exceptions are:

Bonfire night: 7am to midnight

New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year: 7am to 1am the following day

Categories of fireworks

category one: ‘Throwdown fireworks’ including firecrackers, bangers and party poppers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

categories two and three: ‘Adult fireworks’ available in shops

category four: Professional display fireworks available from specialist suppliers

Who can use fireworks?

According to The Fireworks Regulations 2004 and The Pyrotechnic Articles (Safety) Regulations 2015:

anyone over 18 can buy, carry or use category one, two and three fireworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

anyone over 16 can only buy, carry or use category one fireworks

anyone over 12 can buy Christmas crackers

only licensed professionals can buy, carry and use category 4 fireworks

unless part of an organised event by licensed professionals, fireworks cannot be used on the street or in a public place