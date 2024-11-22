Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“This is a fantastic result and clear evidence there is an ongoing need to provide people with an opportunity to surrender weapons”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent weapons amnesty has seen 370 items handed in – a record number for Cambridgeshire.

The items, including large knives and swords, were surrendered as part of a national operation to take weapons off the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs police spokesperson said : “The regular amnesties in the county often see the number of items handed in exceed 100, but the total last week is thought to be a record.”

Items handed over included swords and throwing weapons.

Amnesty bins were located in Peterborough, Cambridge and South Cambs, with an additional collection in Ely recovering 25 weapons.

Of the 370 weapons surrendered, 227 were handed in at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

As well as the amnesty, officers conducted 25 school visits, 15 test purchases with retailers who all passed, weapon sweeps and the arrest of high risk offenders resulting in weapons being seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued: “In the last year, possession of weapons offences in Cambridgeshire decreased by seven per cent.

Some of the bladed weapons handed over as part of the record-breaking amnesty.

“The national Sceptre initiative is also part of Operation Guardian – the Constabulary’s ongoing strategy to combat knife crime in the county.”

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to:

• Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

• Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

• Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

• Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Inspector Karl Secker said: “This is a fantastic result and clear evidence there is an ongoing need to provide people with an opportunity to surrender weapons. Thank you to everyone who handed items in and to the officers who supported the week of action.

“Amnesties are not the sole answer to tackling knife crime, but they are an important ongoing tactic.

“Working with young people is also vital, so I’m pleased we managed to visit a number of schools across the county during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle knife crime as we aim to make the county even safer.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston added: “If we manage to take just one knife off the streets, we could potentially save a life. The results of last week’s knife amnesty are encouraging however it is essential we continue to work together to prevent this abhorrent crime from happening in the first place.

“As Chair of the countywide High Harms Board, I continue to lead the partnership response to serious violence, which has a devastating impact on the lives of victims, their families, and the wider community.”