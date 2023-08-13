News you can trust since 1948
'Real distress': Burglar who stole Champagne and sentimental jewellery from Werrington house jailed for three years

Forensics discovered fingerprints on booze bottles
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

A burglar, who broke into two properties and a shed, stealing alcohol and jewellery, has been jailed.

Nathan Fountain, 44, broke into a house in Werrington, Peterborough, on 8 July.

He smashed the lock off the shed and took bottles of alcohol, including prosecco and Champagne, and used a brick to smash a kitchen window.

Nathan Fountain (image: Cambridgeshire Police).Nathan Fountain (image: Cambridgeshire Police).
Police were called and scenes of crime officers discovered fingerprints on some bottles of alcohol, which had been left by the gate.

The following day, Fountain broke into another house in Longthorpe while the owners were away.

Later, the homeowner’s children, who were checking on the property, noticed the patio doors had been smashed. They discovered the house had been ransacked and jewellery of sentimental value, including a gold watch, had been taken.

Police attended and identified Fountain from nearby CCTV.

On arrest they discovered he was wearing the same clothes as shown in the footage and had a digital camera taken from the property. He was also found with heroin.

Fountain, of Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and possession of a class A drug, heroin. He was sentenced to three years eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on 10 August.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr said: “Fountain’s actions have caused real distress for his victims and I’m glad we’ve been able to get a result today. Unfortunately for Fountain, he left behind his DNA and was captured in multiple CCTV images, which helped us catch up with him.

“We hope this sentence provides some comfort to the victims who have suffered as a result of his crimes.”