Hunt for man who had a machete in Werrington after evening stabbing on Lincoln Road

A man was rushed to hospital last night after a stabbing in Werrington.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it’s officers were called at 7.15pm, on 10 August, to reports of violence, including a man with a machete on Lincoln Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended together with paramedics and one man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A search of the area was carried out but to no avail.”