Hunt for man who had a machete in Werrington after evening stabbing on Lincoln Road

Peterborough’s police force are reassuring residents they believe the incident was isolated
Carly Roberts
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST

A man was rushed to hospital last night after a stabbing in Werrington.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that it’s officers were called at 7.15pm, on 10 August, to reports of violence, including a man with a machete on Lincoln Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended together with paramedics and one man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A search of the area was carried out but to no avail.”

“An investigation has been launched and anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting crime reference 35/59973/23, or call us on 101.”