Children at a Peterborough primary school have been left heartbroken after yobs broke in and caused devastating damage.

The break in happened over the weekend at Werrington Primary School, and was discovered on Monday morning by head teacher Rachel Simmons.

Now the school has had to cancel swimming sessions for the children, and irreplaceable items have been damaged.

"I went into the courtyard – and there was just devastation”

Mrs Simmons said: “I came in at about 7am on Monday morning to make sure everything was ready for this week.”I went into the courtyard where the pool is – and there was just devastation.

"Clay had been thrown everywhere and the roof storage shed had been smashed. The shed stored play equipment and costumes – some of which had been made by staff who have worked here for more than 20 years. They are irreplaceable.

"But the roof was made of asbestos, so we have had to get rid of it all.

"Taps had been left running, things had been thrown into the swimming pool, the tool shed had been broken into.

"It was devastating to see.”

The courtyard has now been cordoned off from the children until the end of term on Friday.

Mrs Simmons said: “The highlight of the children’s year is being able to go into the pool. We are lucky to have a pool – not many schools do, but the community fundraised for us to have one, because it is such an important resource for us.

"We have had to put extra chlorine in the pool after things were put in there. We were planning on using the water from the pool for other water activities during the last week, but we can’t do that now.

"We don’t think anything has been stolen – just damage caused.

"The children are heartbroken by what has happened. The swimming pool is their favourite thing about the school. We have not shown them the damage, but they are aware.

"We are still working out exactly how much damage has been caused and what we have lost. When we know that, we will look at possibly doing a fundraising campaign.

"We are trying to end the school year with a smile – we have had a good Ofsted and good results this year, and we are celebrating our 60th anniversary. But is is devastating.”

The school will now look at increasing the number of security cameras at the site to try and prevent further break ins.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Between 6pm on Friday (15 July) and Monday morning an outbuilding at the school was broken into, causing damage to windows and the roof.

“It is unclear what has been taken.

“Officers, including those trained in forensics, have attended the scene.