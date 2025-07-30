Public urged to attend fly-tipping meeting at Peterborough hotspot location

Residents of Peterborough villages are being urged to attend a meeting about fly-tipping.

The meeting will be held at Leeds Hall in Eye and has been organised by city councillors of the Eye, Thorney and Newborough wards.

Cllr Mark Ormston said it is an opportunity for residents in these areas to "cut out the middle man" and speak to lead council officers from the authority's waste collection and enforcement departments.

He said: "Fly-tipping is something that is so frequent in the wards. We're not talking once a week, it's probably every other day at best.

"Residents get the same answers from councillors time and time again. So this is a real opportunity to cut out the middle man and have that open dialogue with city council officers so they can hear it first hand."

The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 7 at 7pm and all residents are invited to attend to share their experiences and suggestions.

Cllr Ormston added: "We don't want it to just be a mass moan. What we want to do is listen to solutions and ideas that residents may have so officers can take them into account,

"Not only that, it gives officers the opportunity to explain in their words to residents what they're doing to tackle the problem and that they do appreciate the size and scale of the problem."

Cllr Ormston said that the fly-tipping in his ward is usually industrial due to it being a rural area, which he said harms the wildlife and impacts the farmers who often have to clear it off their land.

"It creates real tensions in communities, it really does," he said.

As well as the council officers, councillors Mark Ormston, Steve Allen and Rylan Ray are also expected to attend the meeting.

The city council's cabinet member for environment, Cllr Angus Ellis, said: "The council has got CCTV equipment that can and is regularly deployed to suitable locations across the city.

"This is undertaken based on the evidenced need e.g. volume and frequency of fly-tipping and suitable locations for the equipment to be installed."