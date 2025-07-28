Peterborough councillor presses for CCTV and fines to tackle ‘persistent’ fly-tipping in ward

A Peterborough councillor wants CCTV and fines in place to tackle fly-tipping in her ward following complaints from residents.

Cllr Heather Skibsted, leader of the Green Party group, said she was “constantly asked” by those living in the Orton Longueville ward what measures were being put in place to tackle a supposed increase in fly-tipping.

At a full council meeting on July 23, she asked: “As a councillor in an area where we have persistent fly-tipping hot spots, I would very much like to see investment in CCTV cameras and fines given as a deterrent for these areas, which has not happened for many, many years.

“Constant collection of fly-tipping here is very costly. So I’d just like to know, will this be happening going forward? And if so, when? Because it’s something that I get asked all the time by residents.”

Cllr Heather Skibsted is calling for more action to deal with fly-tipping in her ward

Cllr Angus Ellis, Labour cabinet member for environment, said that CCTV is available but only deployed based on evidence of need.

He responded: “The task and finish group will report back to the scrutiny committee, and then the scrutiny committee can consider that and consider what other things need to be taken forward.

“On the issue of CCTV, which you mentioned, the council has got CCTV equipment that can and is regularly deployed to suitable locations across the city.

“This is undertaken based on the evidenced need e.g. volume and frequency of fly-tipping and suitable locations for the equipment to be installed.”

A council task and finish group was created in January this year to tackle fly-tipping in the city, with a report at the time noting a 19 per cent increase in the crime since 2017.

The group consists of one member from each political group and one member representing rural wards. Members examine all aspects to combat fly-tipping and how new mechanisms might be brought forward to help to reduce it.

Cllr Skibsted asked for an update on the group’s progress and Cllr Ellis confirmed that the group had only met twice since it was formed.

He said: “The group that has been established has met twice, firstly to appoint the chair and discuss the work required by the group, and secondly, to review evidence prepared by officers, which included an overview of interventions that have taken place over recent years, data detailing the volume and location of fly-tipping activity, performance data and existing policy.

“Unfortunately, the third meeting had been delayed whilst the membership was reviewed due to the uncertainty under the full council in June, with new councillors subsequently being appointed to the group.

“This third meeting is due to take place shortly, with the work expected to conclude later this year.”

In May 2024, Peterborough City Council was awarded just under £50,000 by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as part of a nationwide scheme to target fly-tipping hotspots.

The funding was used on further CCTV cameras at hotspot fly-tipping locations, educational programmes, a social media campaign and two advertising vans parked across the city during a weekend to raise awareness.