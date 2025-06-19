Prolific shoplifter who stole items from Peterborough filling station is jailed

A prolific shoplifter who stole several items from a Peterborough filling station has been jailed.

Michelle Blades, 42, entered the shop at the BP station, in Bretton Way, Bretton, seven times between 19 May and 10 June, stealing £270 worth of products.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “She was arrested outside Asda, in Rivergate, Peterborough city centre, by neighbourhood officers on 12 June as they knew she was wanted for the thefts.”

Blades, of High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, admitted the seven thefts and being in possession of heroin at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (14 June).

Michelle Blades

She was jailed for 24 weeks, which includes the activation of two suspended sentences from September last year and February, and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

PC Henry Young, who investigated, said: “Blades was given a two-year criminal behaviour order in February with a condition not to enter any Co-op in Peterborough, as she was frequently targeting those shops.

“These orders give us greater powers as we are able to arrest with every breach and apply for the order to be varied should they start to offend in another location.”

Anyone with information about Blades breaching the CBO should report to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Anyone without internet access should call 101.