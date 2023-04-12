News you can trust since 1948
Prolific Peterborough shoplifter who stole goods worth more than £700 from Co-op jailed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST

A prolific thief who went on a shoplifting spree in Peterborough, stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Police have welcomed the jail sentence given to Luke Bowyer, saying they hope it gives businesses respite from his offending.

Bowyer, 34, stole from the Co-op, in Orton Shopping Centre, ten times last month.

Luke Bowyer stole goods from the Co-op in Orton 10 times in a monthLuke Bowyer stole goods from the Co-op in Orton 10 times in a month
It began on 13 March, when he stole beef and lamb worth £80.

The next day, he was back, this time stealing three bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £66.

This continued eight more times throughout the month, with his items of choice including more alcohol and meat products.

On two occasions, Bowyer was approached by security staff, became defensive and slapped the guards in the face.

On 30 March, Bowyer was arrested leaving the store with electronics, including wi-fi and waterproof cameras, security lights and a video doorbell.

Bowyer, of Meadeswell, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft from a shop, and two counts of assault by beating.

In total, he stole goods totalling £733.50.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (5 April) where he was jailed.

PC Joe Batchford said: “Bowyer is a prolific thief with many offences against his name.

“We hope this latest sentence will provide some respite to businesses and give Bowyer the opportunity to get the help he needs to stop offending.”