Police warning after seven cars broken into on one night in Peterborough

Seven cars were broken into on one night in and around Stanground.

The break-ins took place in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, police have today revealed.

Seven cars were broken into on one night

The thieves used force to smash windows and cut through soft tops. Wallets, jackets, sunglasses, a phone charger, a dash cam and an e-cigarette were stolen.

RELATED: The cars which have been stolen most in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire - and which roads have been targeted the most

DS Hayley Carter said: “These incidents involved forced entry into the cars because there were items on show which were of value to the offenders.

“Even though something may not be of great value to you, it will be to someone and we urge everyone to keep all items, no matter what it is, out of sight or ideally not left in unattended vehicles.

“While we are working to catch those who are responsible, please help us reduce the risk by keeping items out of sight and double checking your vehicle is locked before leaving it.”

The break-ins occurred in:

. The Stables

. Hadrians Court

. Queens Road

. North Street

. Curlew Grove

. Appleyard.

Police advice

. Ensure all doors, windows and sunroofs are closed and locked when leaving your vehicle unattended

. Never leave valuables in your vehicle and keep any other possessions out of sight. Remove your satnav and its holder and wipe away any window suction marks as these could indicate a satnav is stored in your vehicle

. Never leave vehicle documents in your car, as this would make it easy for a thief to sell your car or provide a cover story if stopped by the police

. Use an approved steering lock or gear clamp and remember to set the immobiliser or alarm on your vehicle, if it has them

. Anyone wanting to purchase a driveway alarm can get in touch with either of the Peterborough crime reduction officers by emailing Amanda.large@cambs.pnn.police.uk or helen.odriscoll@cambs.pnn.police.uk.