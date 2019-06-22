The cars which have been stolen most in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire - and which roads have been targeted the most

New data has revealed the cars which have been stolen the most in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire last year.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request from GoCompare has revealed 626 cars were reported as stolen to Cambridgeshire police last year, which represents a 15 per cent increase from 2017.

Out of the 17 constabularies analysed by the website, the force recorded the lowest overall number of vehicle thefts, but it saw the sixth highest increase since 2017.

Kent Police recorded the highest number of vehicle thefts in both 2017 and 2018.

The worst streets in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire for reported five thefts in 2018

With more than one vehicle theft every two months in 2018, Newmarket Road in Cambridge is the most affected street in the area patrolled by Cambridgeshire Pplice. This is, however, much less than in a Staffordshire high street, where a car was stolen more than once a week during the same period.

Three Peterborough locations reported five thefts.

1. Newmarket Road - 7 vehicle thefts reported in 2018

2. Fen Road - 5

3. Lincoln Road - 5

4. St Pauls Road - 5

5. Sycamore Avenue - 5.

Most wanted cars

GoCompare also asked each police force which car models were stolen most frequently in their area. According to Cambridgeshire police, the Ford Fiesta is the most wanted car model in the area.

1. Ford Fiesta - 26 cars stolen in 2018

2. Vauxhall Astra - 25

3. Vauxhall Corsa - 20

4. Volkswagen Golf - 19

5. Ford Focus - 15.

Combining the figures received from the 17 constabularies, the Ford Transit is number one with as many as 607 cars stolen in 2018. Ford Focus and Fiesta models come second and third respectively.

To see more data, visit: https://www.gocompare.com/car-insurance/vehicle-theft-hotspots/.