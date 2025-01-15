Police warn public in Peterborough area over door-to-door scams with men selling goods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The men allegedly tell residents they have just been released from prison

Police are warning members of the public to be vigilant following reports of door-to-door scam sales across Fenland.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police explained: “Between Monday (13 January) and today (15 January), there have been 13 reports made of men knocking on doors, telling residents they have recently been released from prison and are selling goods to raise much-needed funds.

“Two people have handed over money to these salesmen, with one paying £500 using a combination of cash and bank transfer.”

The majority of reports have come from the Wisbech area.

Sergeant David Arnold, from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “We are aware that there has been information shared on social media about these ‘Nottingham Knockers’ who have been targeting homes across Fenland.

“We believe there might be other people in the area who have been approached but not reported to us – this could be for many reasons, such as money wasn’t handed over or people may feel embarrassed to have fallen victim to these scams.

“Our colleagues in West Norfolk have also had similar reports in the recent weeks, and I urge anyone who feels they have been targeted by these individuals to report to us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about door-to-door scams in Fenland should contact us online or use our web chat service. Those without internet access should call 101. If a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

Information about door-step crime can be found on the force’s dedicated fraud webpages.