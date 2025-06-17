Sixteen e-scooters were seized and a number of drivers were reported during a police operation to crack down on the illegal use of the devices.

Cambridgeshire Police took the action following numerous complaints about the use of e-scooters.

The devices are only legal to use in a few, designated circumstances.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “In response to your concerns about the illegal and anti-social use of e-scooters in the city centre, we carried out two days of action last week.

“Over the two days, 16 e-scooters were seized. The riders have been reported for riding without a licence or insurance, with one also being reported for failing to stop.

“It was great to hear such positive feedback from those out and about, and we will be holding more days of action as part of our work to tackle the issue.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, who joined police on the operation, added: “I’ve been contacted by residents across the city about the illegal use of these, including where people have been knocked down or hit by them.

“It is illegal to use e-scooters on public land unless you are in one of the national pilot towns. We are not one of them. You can use them on private land but not on roads, pavements, parks or the city centre.

“I’ve written to the Minister about this problem and meeting them shortly. I’ve also raised the issue of enforcement directly with our senior police officer. They promised to take action, so it was good to join them.

“I will be keeping up pressure for action on this.”

In May, a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following an incident in Broadway which saw a pedestrian injured following a collision involving an e-scooter.

What the law says

It is only legal to use E-Scooters in a small number of scenarios.

Electronic scooters, more commonly known as e-scooters, are a form of ‘powered transporter’ which is a term used to cover a variety of novel and emerging personal transport devices powered by a motor. Other forms of powered transporters include Segways, hoverboards, go-peds (combustion engine-powered kick-scooters), powered unicycles, and u-wheels.

Given how powered transporters are motorised and designed, they fall within the legal definition of a ‘motor vehicle’, therefore laws that apply to motor vehicles also apply to powered transporters.

It is illegal to use them:

1: On a public road without complying with a number of legal requirements including insurance; conformity with technical standards and standards of use; payment of vehicle tax, licensing, and registration; driver testing and licensing; and the use of relevant safety equipment

2: Some of the same restrictions set out above apply to other spaces which are accessible to the public, such as car parks, public squares which are not restricted to pedestrian use, privately-owned roads, industrial estates, and university campuses

3: In spaces set aside for use by pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders; this includes on pavements, in cycle lanes and on bridleways or restricted byways. On a pavement, there are special legal exceptions for mobility scooters and wheelchairs

It is legal to use them:

1: On private land with the land owner’s permission

2: As part of a government trial

Penalties for illegal use:

Breaches of the law relating to motor vehicle use are generally criminal offences enforced by police

The potential penalties depend on the nature and gravity of the offence, and sentences range from fines and penalty points, to disqualification from driving

Those using powered transporters dangerously or under the influence of drink or drugs can also be convicted of offences leading to imprisonment. Offences related to the standard of driving and speeding also apply