Police launch appeal after e-scooter and bike collide in Tesco car park in Market Deeping

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between an e-scooter and a push bike in a supermarket car park.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident happened at Tesco in Market Deeping.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are investigating a collision that is reported to have occurred at approximately 4.20pm on Tuesday (20 May), on a footpath in the carpark of Tesco supermarket on Godsey Lane in Market Deeping.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident. If you have any dashcam footage from the area that may have captured the collision and have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch.

“If you think you can help, you can contact us by emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Team on: [email protected], quoting incident number 327 of 21 May”