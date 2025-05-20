Incident happened in Broadway

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An E-scooter rider has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a collision left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, at about 4.20pm on May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident where a pedestrian was knocked over by a person riding an e-scooter along a busy pavement.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was hurt in a collision with an e-scooter in Peterborough city centre

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The e-scooter rider failed to stop at the scene, but was later found by police and arrested.”

Police said a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and had been bailed until August.

What the law says about E-Scooters

Police said they have seen an increase in people using E-Scooters – but believed people were not aware of the law surrounding them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We have seen an increase in people using e-scooters across the county but in particular around our towns and city centres and we believe many people are unaware of the current laws around their use.”

It is only legal to use E-Scooters in a small number of scenarios.

Electronic scooters, more commonly known as e-scooters, are a form of ‘powered transporter’ which is a term used to cover a variety of novel and emerging personal transport devices powered by a motor. Other forms of powered transporters include Segways, hoverboards, go-peds (combustion engine-powered kick-scooters), powered unicycles, and u-wheels.

Given how powered transporters are motorised and designed, they fall within the legal definition of a ‘motor vehicle’, therefore laws that apply to motor vehicles also apply to powered transporters.

It is illegal to use them:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1: On a public road without complying with a number of legal requirements including insurance; conformity with technical standards and standards of use; payment of vehicle tax, licensing, and registration; driver testing and licensing; and the use of relevant safety equipment

2: Some of the same restrictions set out above apply to other spaces which are accessible to the public, such as car parks, public squares which are not restricted to pedestrian use, privately-owned roads, industrial estates, and university campuses

3: In spaces set aside for use by pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders; this includes on pavements, in cycle lanes and on bridleways or restricted byways. On a pavement, there are special legal exceptions for mobility scooters and wheelchairs

It is legal to use them:

1: On private land with the land owner’s permission

2: As part of a government trial

Penalties for illegal use:

Breaches of the law relating to motor vehicle use are generally criminal offences enforced by police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential penalties depend on the nature and gravity of the offence, and sentences range from fines and penalty points, to disqualification from driving

Those using powered transporters dangerously or under the influence of drink or drugs can also be convicted of offences leading to imprisonment. Offences related to the standard of driving and speeding also apply