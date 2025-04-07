Police search for four men following an assault next to two Peterborough bars on Broadway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The attack happened on Broadway on March 8.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Police has released images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Peterborough city centre.

The incident happened at 11.20pm on Saturday March 8, near O’Neill’s and Sir Henry Royce in Broadway.

The victim suffered serious facial and ankle injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Peterborough would like to speak to these men.

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information has been asked to report it through the force’s website using reference 35/16852/25.

Anyone who doesn’t have internet access can call 101.

The link to report is: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.