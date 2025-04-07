Police search for four men following an assault next to two Peterborough bars on Broadway
The attack happened on Broadway on March 8.
Cambridgeshire Police has released images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Peterborough city centre.
The incident happened at 11.20pm on Saturday March 8, near O’Neill’s and Sir Henry Royce in Broadway.
The victim suffered serious facial and ankle injuries.
Anyone who recognises the men or has any information has been asked to report it through the force’s website using reference 35/16852/25.
Anyone who doesn’t have internet access can call 101.
The link to report is: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.